Ohio expands list of work credentials that students can earn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is giving high schoolers more options for industry-recognized credentials they can earn while studying a trade before graduation.

Earning certain work credentials and passing a career-readiness evaluation is one way Ohio students can earn a diploma.

The Ohio Department of Education has added 49 more possible credentials for the upcoming school year, putting the total list at over 250. ODE says Ohio businesses provided input about the additional credentials and what skills they’re looking for in potential employees.

The new options include credentials for jobs such as logistics technicians, veterinary assistants and forklift operators.

A department spokeswoman says the credentials offered vary among districts because schools can tailor the credential offerings depending on the job skills in demand in their geographic areas.