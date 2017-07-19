Officer: Partner fired fatal shot moments after loud sound

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State investigators say a Minneapolis police officer told authorities he was startled by a loud sound near the squad car he was driving moments before his partner shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Officer Matthew Harrity gave his account of the weekend shooting to investigators on Tuesday. Harrity’s partner, Officer Mohamed Noor, fired the shot that killed 40-year-old Justine Damond. Noor has so far refused to be interviewed.

The BCA says Damond was shot as she approached the driver’s side window of the cruiser immediately after Harrity said he heard the noise.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave.

On Tuesday night, the city said it plans to release a transcript of Damond’s 911 call after it’s shared with family members.

