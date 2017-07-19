Muncie man shot by police convicted of multiple charges

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Muncie man has been convicted on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to run down two police officers with his car following a crash.

The Star Press reports a Delaware County jury deliberated about 90 minutes Tuesday before convicting 48-year-old Charles Dinkins of attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of the accident. He’s due to be sentenced Aug. 23.

Police have said the officers were trying to help an injured woman passenger from Dinkins’ car following a March 24 crash when Dinkins drove toward them at a high rate of speed. The officers opened fire, wounding Dinkins. They weren’t charged.

Dinkins didn’t testify during the two-day trial. Defense attorney Joe Hunter maintained there was no evidence Dinkins intended to harm the officers.

