Meet Gov. Phil Scott, stock car racer (a pretty good one)

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — When Vermont’s governor drives into the pits at a racetrack, he gets treated like any other stock car racer.

Gov. Phil Scott is now in his 27th year of racing at the popular Thunder Road racetrack. Over that time he’s won three track championships, most recently in 2002. His 30 feature wins are the most ever.

The 58-year-old Scott now spends most of his time on state business, but he doesn’t completely separate his time at the track from his state job.

Scott says that when he took office in January he brought with him many of the lessons of teamwork and competitiveness he learned at the track.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.