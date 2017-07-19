Local artist creates new mural for downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new mural is being created to help the city welcome people into downtown. Local artist Jerrod Tobias is painting a mural along the underpass at Clay and Main Streets.

The city is working to transform the most well-traveled corridors and gateways into beautiful works of art as part of “Front Door Fort Wayne.”

The mural is funded by Legacy dollars and is the first phase of improvements. Later work will include repairing and painting the underpass and installing lights to illuminate the mural.

Future phases may include installation of metal sculptural dancers, which will be backlit to make it look like they’re dancing.