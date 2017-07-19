I-70 crash kills children ages 1, 5; 3-year-old badly hurt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say two young children have died and a third has been critically injured after a semitrailer struck their family’s van on Interstate 70 in western Indiana.

Sgt. Joe Watts tells WTHI-TV a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Watts says the crash also left a 3-year-old critically injured and also injured their mother and the semitrailer driver.

Watts says traffic was slowing for construction when the semitrailer struck the van and then collided with another semitrailer.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Indiana Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes have been shut down at Brazil and traffic is being rerouted to U.S. 40.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.