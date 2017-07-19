Girl, 5, dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in northern Indiana.

Police in Michigan City say Delaney Klewer was crossing a street with her 8-year-old sister on Tuesday night when she was struck and the vehicle failed to stop. Delaney was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say her sister wasn’t injured.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black or dark gray SUV, possibly with a spare tire mounted to the rear. Police are seeking tips from the public in the case.

