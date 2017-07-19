Boil Water Advisory issued for some residents in Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Woodburn.

According to the city’s website, the advisory is in place for residents on College Street, and on Stenger Street and Rupp Street between Core and Carl streets.

The advisory is in place until further notice, according to the website.

Residents should boil their water before consuming. It’s unclear why the advisory was issued.

Anyone with questions can call City Hall at (260) 632-5318 or Superintendent Ryan Walls at (260) 450-2410.