FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A bicyclist was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle along Lima Road. The roadway’s southbound lanes are closed near Fernhill Avenue.

Police and medics were called around 4:45 p.m. to the southbound lanes of Lima Road near the SportONE Parkview Ice House along Ice Way. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 a bicyclist was struck.

Investigators have closed southbound Lima Road. Traffic was being rerouted to Wells Street.