Avila Fans 11 as TinCaps Down LumberKings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps used a strong pitching performance and timely offense to shut out the Clinton LumberKings (Seattle Mariners), 3-0, in the opener of a three-game series at Parkview Field on Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne right-hander Pedro Avila was in a groove from the get-go on Wednesday as he went on to strike out 11 in his seven innings of work while allowing only three hits and a walk. The 20-year old from Venezuela has allowed only one earned run in his last 20 innings pitched while he has fanned 29 and surrendered two walks.

TinCaps relief pitchers Wilmer Torres and Hansel Rodriguez (S) provided two innings of hitless baseball to close out Fort Wayne’s shut out.

Fort Wayne (17-9, 43-53) turned up the volume in the second inning as the home team plated a pair of runs. Center fielder Buddy Reed got the offense going with a triple off the left field wall before coming in to score on right fielder Jack Suwinski’s single up the middle for a 1-0 Fort Wayne lead. Suwinski then crossed the plate when left fielder Nate Easley tripled to center to make it 2-0.

Fort Wayne got on the board again in the third inning when third baseman Hudson Potts singled to left field to score first baseman Brad Zunica to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Both offenses were silent after the third inning as neither team was able to crack the scoring column.

Clinton (10-16, 41-52) starting pitcher Danny Garcia (L) allowed six hits and walked one as he surrendered all three of Fort Wayne’s runs. Jeffeson Medina walked two and struck out one in three innings of work in relief.

Next Game

Thursday, July 20 vs. Clinton LumberKings (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Jim McDade (3.23 ERA)

– LumberKings Probable Starter: RH Ljay Newsome (4.92 ERA)