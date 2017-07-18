Warsaw dentist looks back on role in iconic movie “Hoosiers”

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – When you grow up in Indiana, talking about basketball makes you smile.

Both of those things are important to Steve Hollar.

The Warsaw dentist played the role of Rade Butcher in the iconic movie “Hoosiers” that debuted in 1986. In fact, he also led the Tigers to a real life state title in 1984 which helped him get cast for the movie when he was a student-athlete at DePauw University at a 19-year-old.

Hollar can tell stories for hours about his time on set, his one-on-one acting lessons from Gene Hackman and the historic final scene with Jimmy Chitwood hitting the game-winning shot at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Even 30 years later – and after being a dentist for the last 24 years – he still enjoys talking about his movie.