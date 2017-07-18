WANE-TV to air 3 Chicago Bears preseason games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three of the Chicago Bears’ preseason games leading up to the 2017-2018 season will air live on WANE-TV.

WANE-TV will carry the Bears’ Aug. 10 Thursday night game with the Denver Broncos, the Aug. 19 Saturday night game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Thursday, Aug. 31 preseason finale versus the Cleveland Browns. The Thursday night games will begin at 8 p.m.; the Saturday night game will air at 10 p.m.

The Chicago Bears open the regular season Sept. 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.