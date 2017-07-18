Suspect with sledge hammer robs pawn shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday morning smash-and-grab robbery with a sledge hammer at a south side pawn shop.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the Cash America pawn shop at 4307 S. Anthony Blvd., in the Anthony Wayne Village Centre at McKinnie Street, on a report of an armed robbery there. NewsChannel 15 sent a crew to the store but police would not release any information at the time.

While police investigated, a sign could be seen on the entrance to the shop. It read, “Sorry for the inconvenience. We are closed.”

According to a police report released later, a clerk at the pawn shop told investigators that around 9:30 a.m., a man walked into the store and went directly to the counter. The man then pulled out a sledge hammer and hit the glass counter, shattering it, the report said.

The man then grabbed jewelery from the display case and ran out of the store, the report said. Witnesses said he drove off in a gray vehicle southbound on Anthony Boulevard.

Police found blood drops along the sidewalk near the pawn shop, and a ring that appeared to have been dropped.

Officers gathered surveillance video from the pawn shop and nearby businesses. Another man is also shown running away from the scene with the suspect, according to the report.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).