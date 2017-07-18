String of thefts reported at southern Indiana churches

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two young men are suspected of burglarizing five southern Indiana churches.

The Harrison County sheriff’s department says the string of thefts was reported early Sunday at churches in the Corydon area. Heidelberg United Methodist Church was among those targeted, with $100 stolen from a lock box inside the pastor’s office.

The sheriff’s department says surveillance video captured images of the men. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

A break-in was reported at Old Capitol United Methodist Church, where doors were kicked down and file cabinets were pried open. The thieves also took $100. Blue River Church, Pleasant Ridge Methodist Church and Perseverance Chapel Church also were targeted.

Authorities in Brown and Bartholomew counties also have been investigating recent church vandalism and break-ins.

Advertisement