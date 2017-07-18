Semi driver killed in 3-vehicle crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A St. Mary’s, Ohio semi driver was killed early Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in Mercer County.

Police and medics were called just after 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of St Rte. 29 and St Rte. 118 North. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said in a news release that his office received “numerous” 911 calls about a multi-vehicle crash there.

Investigators believe a a 2008 Kia driven by 27-year-old Lisa Rinderle of St. Henry, Ohio was northbound on Burkettsville–St. Henry Road when she stopped at the stop sign at St Rte. 29. Rinderle then drove into the intersection and into the path of a westbound 2001 Freightliner driven by 57-year-old Charles W Ward of St. Mary’s, Ohio.

After the vehicles collided, Ward’s semi overturned and slid broadside down the roadway and was struck again by an eastbound 2018 Volvo driven by 37-year-old Terry A. Green II of Fort Wayne.

Ward was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rinderle was also hospitalized. Her condition was not known. Green was treated and released at the scene.

The intersection was closed to traffic for 7 1/2 hours.

The crash remains under investigation. Once that’s done, Grey said his office will have the case reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for possible charges.