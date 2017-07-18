Police searching for ‘person of interest’

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Steuben County are searching for a man who authorities said has an active warrant and is a person of interest in other investigations.

Brandon Chad Kiser has a bench warrant of arrest for Community Corrections violation, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Kiser is also considered a person of interest in other unrelated investigations, the office said in a Tuesday morning release.

He’s accused of burglaries and theft, the sheriff’s office said. No other information on the crimes was released.

Kiser is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands approximately 5’10″ and weighs some 160 pounds.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with any information on Kiser’s whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 668-STOP (7867) or 1-800-600-HALT (4258) or the Angola Police at 665-2121. Tips can also be left anonymously by email at www.steubencountycrimestoppers.org. Tips that lead to the arrest of a suspect and recovery of property can be rewarded up to $1,000.