Police need public’s help to ID theft suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify suspects in a recent theft of a man’s credit card.

Police said a woman along with two men used a lost or stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases in multiple stores in Fort Wayne on June 10.

According to a police report, a victim said his company credit card’s fraud department called him to ask about a number of charges made on the card. The man said he did not make the charges. He then noticed that his company credit card was missing, the report said.

The report said all the charges were made June 10.

If anyone recognizes the pair, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 (436-7867).