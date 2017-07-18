Police: 3 found fatally shot at Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say three people have been found fatally shot in an Indianapolis apartment.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded Sunday night to reports of a person shot on the city’s north side and found three unresponsive men with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indianapolis Star reports police say witnesses saw people earlier fleeing the apartment in a car and two people were found alive in the apartment. Those found in the apartment were being questioned. Police say they believe the apartment was targeted, but didn’t give specifics.

Captain Harold Turner says police have “good leads” on a suspect.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the dead as 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder. Autopsies were being performed Monday.

