New Steuben humane shelter bigger, better for animals

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The animal shelter in Steuben County will soon have a new home.

The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County is preparing to move into a new, vastly larger facility less than a mile from its current building. It’s not only bigger, though – it’s better for the animals.

The new facility is almost twice the size, which will allow the shelter’s dogs and cats to be more separated. Dogs will also be able to go in and outside on their own.

Three different ventilation systems will also keep the animals healthier and prevent illnesses from spreading, shelter officials said.

Construction on the new facility began last October. The $1.6 million project was fully funded by donations.

“It was amazing,” said Alissa Mills, executive director of the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County. “They just really got behind us. They appreciate what we’re doing for the animals and the community, the things we’re doing to help them to keep population control.”

Just more than two years ago, the shelter faced budget woes that threatened to shut it down. Members of the humane society said they could no longer operate the shelter with only donations, fundraisers and fees, and the shelter requested funding from the county and the cities of Fremont and Angola.

Fast forward to two and a half years, and with funding and a revenue boon from the successful Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival, the shelter is sitting pretty.

The shelter staff and the animals are expected to move in in August.