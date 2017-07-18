Muncie mulls costly repairs to bridge’s rusty handrails

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) – A pedestrian walkway with handrails that began rusting soon after they were installed may cost a central Indiana city hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.

When Muncie’s Fallen Heroes Bridge was upgraded in 2005, a pedestrian walkway with black handrails was added over the White River span.

But the metal railing along the bridge near downtown Muncie’s city hall began to flake and rust almost immediately.

The Star Press reports the city’s redevelopment commission heard bids last week from three companies vying to replace the railings. The bids for a variety of replacement options ranged from about $243,000 to $792,000.

Mayor Dennis Tyler says visitors to the city about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis often mention how beautiful the bridge is, except for the railing.

