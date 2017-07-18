More crews, dogs to join search for missing man

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) — Additional crews from around Arizona are expected to join in the search for a 27-year-old man still missing after a flash flood in central Arizona.

Authorities say several more trained dogs also will be part of the search Tuesday for Hector Garnica, which still is being called a search and rescue rather than a body recovery.

Detective David Hornung of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office says he’s seen miracles happen before and searchers haven’t given up hope of finding Garnica alive.

But Hornung says monsoon rains forecast through Friday may make the search more difficult.

The search was suspended Monday afternoon because of thunderstorms moving into the Tonto National Forest area.

Garnica was the father of three children — ages 3, 5 and 7 — who died after being swept away by the rushing water.

Hornung says Garnica’s wife also died in the floodwaters. Family and friends identified Maria Raya-Garcia as Hector Garnica’s wife.

A torrent of water came Saturday as people were cooling off in a creek when a rainstorm upstream unleashed floodwaters.

In all, nine people who were part of Garnica’s extended family died after being swept away.

