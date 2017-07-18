Man shows up at hospital shot, seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was seriously hurt in an apparent shooting late Monday night.

Officers responded to a hospital around 11:30 p.m. after a man showed up with a gunshot wound.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the man was apparently shot at a different location before driving to the hospital.

The man was transported to a different location. A car parked near the front door of the hospital was towed from the scene.

Police dispatch confirmed the investigation was focused in the 3300 block of Lillie Street.

Officers searched for evidence on the ground and looked at parked cars along Lille Street.

No other information was available overnight.