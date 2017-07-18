“Long Term Recovery Group” formed to help West Lakes flood victims

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Victims of flooding in the West Lakes area near Rome City now have several community and government organizations to assist with recovery.

The “Long Term Recovery Group” is comprised of faith-based organizations, volunteer and social agencies, governmental agencies, community-based organizations, businesses, and individual volunteers, according to a statement by Tracy Fox, American Red Cross Biomedical Services.

The group will specifically assist West Lakes residents affected by flooding on May 31. Resident are asked to complete a damage assessment form to begin the assistance process. Forms are available online at www.westlakesassocation.com. Without a form, residents will not be able to get help from the LTRG.

The process can also be started by calling the Noble County EMA Office at (260) 636-2938. Any uninsured damages must be reported by August 31, 2017.

The Community Foundation of Noble County will receive financial donations on behalf of the LTRG. Contributions can be made at the organization’s website, www.cfnoble.org.

Besides financial donations, the Long Term Recovery Group also needs materials. Grass seed, straw, mulch, dumpsters, storage pods, cleaning supplies, and other items are needed. The LTRG also needs storage space for construction materials and other supplies. Anyone who can help with donations can email the LTRG at LTRG@nobleco.us.

Volunteers who want to assist residents with cleaning, moving furniture, raking lawns, and other activities can contact the LTRG by email or call the Noble County EMA office.

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group has already started damage assessments and Catholic Charities will soon provide case work for affect residents after they’ve submitted their damage assessment forms.

The American Red Cross is also working with the LTRG.

The LTRG and forthcoming assistance only applies to West Lakes residents affected by flooding on May 31, 2017.