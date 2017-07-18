Indiana asks public to report wild turkey production

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana wildlife officials are asking the public to help it monitor the summer production of wild turkeys.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants volunteers to use a web-based survey to record wild turkey sightings through the end of August and provide information about turkey reproduction.

It says the surveys provide useful estimates about annual production by hens and the survival of poults, or young turkeys, through the summer brood-rearing period. Summer brood survival is generally the primary factor influencing wild turkey population trends.

Participants are asked to report the number of hens and poults seen and the county where the observation was made, as well as adult hens without young.

The survey and additional information is available at http://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/8641.htm .