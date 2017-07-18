Grant aims to save community cats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) To help Fort Wane humanely manage the area’s community cats, the Allen County SPCA has been awarded mentoring services from national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society for its Operation Cat Action Team.

Funded by a leadership grant from another national leader in the animal welfare movement, Maddie’s Fund, Best Friends provides in-depth mentoring services to help launch community cat projects. Fort Wayne will reap the benefit.

Allen County SPCA, along with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control and H.O.P.E for Animals will lead the effort to sterilize and vaccinate stray cats and return them to their outdoor homes to live their natural lives without reproducing. Operation C.A.T. was developed as a collaborative effort of Fort Wayne’s animal welfare coalition partners.

Allen County SPCA’s Jessica Henry said the grant will help achieve the goal of performing 500 spay/neuter surgeries over the course of one year.

“It utilizes a proven solution, called trap/neuter/return or TNR, to save the cats’ lives,” said Henry.

Fort Wayne is one of five cities nationwide receiving the in-depth mentoring services.

“We’re very excited to launch this program in Fort Wayne,” said Liz Finch, director of Best Friends Network, Best Friends Animal Society. “These community cat programs save lives, and their positive impact extends beyond the cats – to shelter and enforcement staff, volunteers and advocates, and the community as a whole.”

Founded in 1984, Best Friends Animal Society is a leader in the no-kill movement. It said it has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from 17 million per year to about two million.

The grant also provides funds for two part-time employees, training, and marketing.