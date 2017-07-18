DNR grounds drones over state parks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Drone users looking to capture unique views of Indiana’s state parks, are out of the luck.

After banning drones from Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties, a state board Tuesday also put tighter restrictions on those looking to fly around the ban. A rule coming Sharon Beatson is thrilled with.

“[Drones] don’t need to be out here in the park, at all,” Beatson said. The DNR commission agrees.

At it’s meeting from Fort Harrison State Park, the group unanimously adopted a policy to block people from taking off from adjacent properties and flying over DNR properties.

“Personally, I don’t think they’ve ever, they’ve never affected me while I’ve been here,” park goer Madison Kupiainen said. “I come here and run, and hike, have picnics and stuff and it’s never been a problem for me.”

“This is much as anything is to address concerns before they get out of hand. Drones are becoming immensely popular,” Indiana Department of Natural Resources Communications Directo Phil Bloom said. “Anywhere and everywhere.”

A measure Beatson says gives her peace of mind. “They’re kind of loud, and I think that’s a little invasive to people’s privacy when they come out here,” Beatson said.

Although some would think they should be able to capture the beauty from above. “I don’t think it matters,” Kupiainen said. “I think, a drone flying around isn’t going to make that big of a difference. You hear lots of other things out there.”

We asked what penalty you could face for breaking this new rule. That’s something the department is still trying to figure out.

You also could still see drones on the grounds in the future. DNR is working on a license that users could apply for.