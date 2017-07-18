Delays likely as Coldwater Road work progresses

Related Coverage Crews, businesses prepare for Coldwater Road improvement project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Motorists traveling on Coldwater Road should be aware of changing lane restrictions as crews continue work on the busy thoroughfare.

Beginning Wednesday, traffic will be re-directed to the outside lanes in each direction on Coldwater between Coliseum Boulevard and Essex Drive to allow road construction crews to begin work on the inside lanes of Coldwater. As gas-line crews relocate a pipe north of Essex Drive, motorists will be directed to the inside lanes. Left turns at Coliseum and English Lane will not be allowed.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, the city said. With around 27,000 vehicles using Coldwater Road per day, the lane restrictions will cause delays.

The project, scheduled for completion in November of this year, represents an investment of $4.165 million. The construction will replace the road surface, enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists, and improve storm drainage and augment the area with trees and landscaping.

The first phase of the project is between Coliseum and Essex Lane. Crews are expected to start the second phase form Essex to Washington Center next month.