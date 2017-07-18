Children’s Hope House receives $150K for families in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Leaders from the Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation presented officials from the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House with a check for $150,000 raised through the 2017 Red Coat Dinner and Charity Golf Classic for Children, which were held June 23-24.

“On behalf of the entire Mad Anthonys membership, I can think of no better way to celebrate our 60th anniversary as an organization than by once again demonstrating our strong support of the Hope House,” said Jim Kelley, president of the Mad Anthonys board of directors. “It is a vital refuge and resource for many families in a great time of need, and we are excited to support and strengthen the work of the Hope House thanks to everyone’s participation in this year’s dinner and charity golf event.”

Officials with Mad Anthonys presented the check at an event Tuesday morning at the Children’s Hope House on the campus of Lutheran Hospital. This year’s donation of $150,000 to the Hope House brings the cumulative total donated by the Children’s Foundation to more than $2 million in the 10 years since it began its partnership.

“The support of the Mad Anthonys over the past 10 years has been absolutely critical in strengthening and expanding our ability to serve families in need each and every day,” added Andrew Gritzmaker, executive director of the Hope House. “Our board and staff are committed to providing families with a welcoming, family-centered and home-like environment, and the support and generosity of the Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation has helped us enhance our mission for almost a decade.”

The 2017 Red Coat Dinner and 2017 Mad Anthonys Charity Classic for Children took place June 23 and 24, respectfully, and honored State Senator David Long and the Fort Wayne Komets’ six-man ownership team – brothers Stephen, Michael, Richard, David and William Franke; as well as Scott Sproat – as 2017 Red Coat recipients.