Authorities arrest 8 in heroin trafficking investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested eight people following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that brought heroin from the Chicago area into southwestern Indiana.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday that the group was responsible for distributing nearly 10 pounds of heroin over a nine-month period starting last August and ending in May. They say the investigation has dismantled the organization.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler of the Southern District of Indiana says in a statement that targeting heroin is “a top priority of this office.”

Those indicted in the case are from Illinois and Indiana. The drug was brought to the Evansville area, where it was redistributed.

