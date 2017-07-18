AMBER ALERT: Three Children believed to be abducted by mother

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Police across the state are trying to find three children who’re believed to be in extreme danger.

IMPD believes the children were likely abducted by their mother, 22-year-old Mekielle Yaneek Pullins. She’s described as a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 143 pound with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants. Police are not aware of what vehicle she’s driving at this time but believe she and the kids are in the Indianapolis area.

If you have any information on these children, contact the IMPD at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.