Allen County names new HR chief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Commissioners on Tuesday named Charity Murphy as the county’s new Human Resources director.

For the past four years, Murphy has served as the department’s in-house attorney and risk manager. She handled the worker’s compensation program for Allen County employees, secured appropriate insurance coverage for the county, and ensured county departments complied with OSHA regulations.

Before joining the county, Murphy was an associate attorney with the firm of Murphy Ice & Koeneman, LLP, in Fort Wayne.

“We are delighted to have somebody with Charity’s background and education help us to better serve our employees and the citizens we represent,” said Commissioner Nelson Peters.

Murphy succeeds Janette Jacquay, who served as HR director for five years. Jacquay accepted a position in the private sector in May.