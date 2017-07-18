1 man critically hurt in ORV crash, in possession of stolen property

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- Indiana Conservation Officers are conducting an investigation following a serious off-road vehicle crash in Noble County. They were called to Waits Road near County Road 1200 East last night about 7-30. They say 28 year old Craig Berning was driving the O-R-V at a high rate of speed and went off the road- Instead of immediately calling for help- 29 year old Zachary Sturgis attempted to move him to his off-road vehicle-when Berning fell again, striking his head on the roadway. Eventually, 911 was called and he was taken by ambulance. Though it wasn’t specified- officers say both men were found to be in possession of stolen property. Charges are pending and Berning is listed in critical condition.

