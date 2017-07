LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan picked up right where he left off in college.

The unanimous All-American for the Boilermakers, Biggie was named All-NBA for the summer league session for Portland. The former Homestead and Purdue big man averaged a double-double with 14.9 points and 10.4 rebounds in the seven games leading up the final against the Lakers.

The Trail Blazers face Los Angeles for the Summer League title at 10 P.M.