Police: 3 found fatally shot at Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say three people have been found fatally shot in an Indianapolis apartment.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded Sunday night to reports of a person shot on the city’s north side and found three unresponsive men with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indianapolis Star reports police say witnesses saw people earlier fleeing the apartment in a car and two people were found alive in the apartment. Those found in the apartment were being questioned. Police say they believe that the apartment was targeted, but didn’t give specifics.

Captain Harold Turner says police have “good leads” on a suspect.

Names of the dead weren’t immediately released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office plans autopsies to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

