Monday Memories: Former Wizard Peavy debates return to baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like Winter, Jake Peavy might be coming.

It’s just a matter of when. Early this summer, the former Wizard said he will return to baseball after a short hiatus – either this year or even next season.

Peavy went 13-8 with a 2.90 ERA in 2000 for Fort Wayne. He eventually climbed all the way to the big leagues and earned the 2007 Cy Young Award with the San Diego Padres. Peavy was also a member of the World Series Champion Boston Red Sox in 2013 and 2014.

In the major leagues, Peavy has 152 victories which would rank him 7th on the all-time active wins list.