Mattress causes 5-vehicle crash on US 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police and emergency services were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash early Monday in southwestern Allen County.

Police and medics were called around 8 a.m. Monday to the intersection of U.S. 24 and Redding Drive, close to West Hamilton Road South. There, responders found several vehicles crashed, including some in the median.

An Allen County Sheriff’s deputy told NewsChannel 15 that a car swerved to avoid a mattress in the roadway and a chain-reaction crash happened. Responders said no one was injured in the crashes.

One lane of U.S. 24 was closed in both directions while crews cleaned the wreckage.