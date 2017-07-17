Indiana police to release suspect sketch in killing of 2 teens

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — State police say they will release new evidence on the main suspect in the killing of two northern Indiana girls in February.

Sgt. Kim Riley says a news release will be issued Monday morning providing “very important” information that “will give people a clearer image of who we are looking for” in the unsolved double-murder case. Riley said later that investigators will release a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The girls vanished on Feb. 13 while hiking a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in nearby woods.

Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying “down the hill.”

That evidence came from German’s cellphone.

MORE: The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

