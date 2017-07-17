Holcomb touts roads plan in Fort Wayne

Related Coverage Indiana governor ‘stoked’ to unveil list of roads projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Standing along a Fort Wayne highway interchange, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday announced details of the state’s five-year road construction plan.

Holcomb unveiled the Next Level Roads Plan spoke along side Senate President Pro Tempore David Long of Fort Wayne, INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness and other state and local officials at the new U.S. 30/U.S. 33 interchange. Last week, the state announced $5 billion would be dedicated to improving Indiana’s infrastructure – revenue built through a General Assembly package that hikes more than 40 taxes and fees, including a 10 cent per gallon increase in Indiana’s fuel tax.

The Next Level Roads Plan calls for more than $83 million in infrastructure improvements in Allen County by 2022. All told, 310 lane miles will be resurfaced and nine bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced.

Among the projects, in 2018, the state will spend $3.2 million to restore Interstate 469 from Interstate 69 to S.R. 1 and $6.6 million to resurface Interstate 69 to U.S. 224. U.S. 27 will also be resurfaced between Paulding Road and Edgewood Drive, a $5.1 million project.

In 2020, the state will resurface nearly 2 1/2 miles of S.R. 1 toward Interstate 469 and S.R. 3 from Interstate 69 north three miles – projects that total more than $5.6 million.

INDOT will also spend $3.125 million to replace the bridge deck on the U.S. 27 span over the St. Marys River in downtown Fort Wayne in 2022.