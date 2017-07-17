Health plan hinges on the young, but they’re a tough sell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act hinges in part on enticing young adults into the insurance market with cheap, bare-bones plans. The argument is that keeps prices lower for everyone.

But cheap isn’t free, and some young adults would rather play the odds than buy insurance.

Analysts say other young adults, especially ones with low incomes or pre-existing conditions, could see their costs soar or drop out of the market.

The retooled bill in the Senate includes a proposal from conservative Sen. Ted Cruz to allow insurers to sell plans with minimal coverage, as long as they also offer more complete coverage.

Insurers could deny the slimmer coverage to people with pre-existing conditions or charge them more.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.