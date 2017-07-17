FWPD: 6 arrested at Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police arrested six people during the 49th annual Three Rivers Festival.

The police department said Monday that those six arrests resulted in seven charges. Most were not major crimes.

Police booked two people on disorderly conduct charges and two more on criminal trespass allegations. One person was arrested for possession of marijuana. A juvenile was arrested for resisting law enforcement and another juvenile was arrested for being in possession.

The six arrests were well down from the 46 arrests made by police in 1995. In 2016, five arrests were made.