Fort Wayne zoo plans monkey, otter exhibit overhauls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is planning a major remake of its primate area and a new river otters exhibit in an upcoming renovation project.

The zoo’s plans call for making its Monkey Island visible near the front gates so visitors can immediately connect with the animals. The new otters exhibit will be triple its current size and add an underwater viewing area.

Zoo spokeswoman Bonnie Kemp says work on the project is scheduled to start Nov. 1 and be finished for the 2019 zoo season. The Monkey Island exhibit will be under construction all next year, but the otter exhibit and other zoo areas will be open.

The renovations are part of its $6.4 million Journey to the Heart of the Zoo fundraising campaign.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.