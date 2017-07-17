Former chairman resigns from Dupont Hospital board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A founding member of Dupont Hospital and the former chairman of the board of directors has resigned from the board.

Dr. Todd Rumsey was a founding member of the board and served as chairman for 13 years.

The owner of Dupont and Lutheran Health Network, Community Health Systems, removed Rumsey from that leadership position last month after he and a group of other doctors proposed a buyout of LHN.

Rumsey submitted a letter of resignation Monday to CHS CEO Mike Poore.

Rumsey is an obstetrician/gynecologist at Women’s Health Advantage.