Construction crews ready for Indiana’s road improvement plan

INDIANAPOLIS – As Indiana gets ready to spend billions to fix its roads, and bridges, construction companies are busy getting ready.

On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb wrapped a seven city tour showcasing his new road plan called, “Next Level Indiana.” The $4.7 billion initiative will add 122 miles of lanes, fix nearly 1,300 bridges, and resurface almost 10,000 miles of roads.

INDOT said last week, it has the staff in place to handle the workload, but construction companies are trying to get there. “We need laborers, we need teamsters, those groups of people. On top of that, we’ll need construction managers, project managers,” James H Drew Corporation COO Gene Lindley said.

A good problem to have, James D Drew Corporation employees said. Right now, they have crews working on projects, including a site on Michigan Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

The company is expecting a lot more work with the governor’s initiative. “Our challenge is going to be looking for individuals to come in and fill those voids that we currently have as well as we will have in the future,” Lindley said.

They may need to hire now to handle all these projects, but industry experts said there’s time because a lot of the spending takes place in the final part of the initiative, which will allow employers to hire and train. “We are anticipating by the time this entire project ramps, over the next three to five years, we’re looking at thousands of new jobs for Hoosiers across the state,” Indiana Constructors, INC President Richard Hedgecock.

Hedgecock works with more than 200 companies across the state. Businesses he said are looking to hire.

“There are highway contractors located all across the state. From Gary, to Sellersburg, from Evansville to Fort Wayne,” Hedgecock said.

A road plan that could fix your pesky pothole, and get you paid while doing it. “It’s an exciting time for construction,” Lindley said.

Construction experts said if you’re interested in a job, you should apply now. You can make a career out of it.

The governor’s plan is five years, but they expect work to continue for several years after it. It also pays well above minimum wage, with entry level jobs with some companies paying more than $20 an hour.

The jobs also require little experience and education. Employers said they are willing to hire and train and new staff.