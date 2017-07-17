Community donates all-terrain wheelchair to teen with spina bifida

Related Coverage Teen with spina bifida receives the ultimate all-terrain wheelchair

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) A Noble County teenager with spina bifida will be able to move wherever he wants, after the community raised money for him.

Lane Sutton, 13, is a true outdoorsman. Hunting, fishing, farming, and 4-H are among his many passions. He’s been using a four-wheel drive wheelchair all his life, but the special gift arriving for him this month will only deepen his relationship with nature.

It’s called the action trackchair. It’s a wheelchair that moves on tracks and can traverse mud, snow, sand and sticks. It also allows the user to stand in it.

Multiple community organizations helped Sutton buy the ultimate all-terrain wheelchair. Derick Lipley, Angie Holiday and Doug Holiday of the Northeast Indiana Whitetails donated a significant amount. The Corunna Fire Department held a fish fry in May that raised $12,792 towards it. The trackchair cost about $18,000 in total.

The community gave the chair to Sutton on Monday. He was able to try it out and take photos of his new vehicle. He’ll showcase it at the Whitetails banquet in Angola on July 29.