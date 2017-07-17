Civic Theatre Volunteer is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – “It gives me a chance to be somebody I’m not.” That’s what Sharon Smith says about her volunteer work at the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. She is currently working behind-the-scenes sewing costumes for the Civic’s upcoming production Beauty and the Beast. “I like the costumes like Beauty and the Beast that are flowing and a challenge to make and they’re gorgeous,” she said.

The costume shop is located in the Arts United Building at 303 East Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne, home of the Civic Theater. Sharon works in the basement surrounded by the tools of her trade. “Sharon is a dear soul,” said Civic Theatre Executive Director Phillip Colglazier. “She’s been involved with almost every aspect of our volunteering and we couldn’t exist without her.”

Sharon has been part of the fabric of the Civic for more than 30 years. She is the longest serving of 700 volunteers. “I turned 80 years old June 2nd,” she said. “‘I’m planning on living to be 110. I volunteer quite a bit. Sometimes too much but this has always been one of my priorities to come down here and work.”

In addition to sewing Sharon helps in other areas and she is also organizing “An Elegant Brunch with Belle” party on Sunday, July 30th. “We’re going to have a silent auction, door prizes and Belle will give away Disney gifts.”

You can check out Sharon’s costume work when Beauty and the Beast opens Saturday, July 22nd to kickoff the Civic’s Theatre’s 90th season. The show runs through August 6th. For ticket information and more on the Civic Theatre and “An Elegant Brunch With Belle” go to the Civic website.