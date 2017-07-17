CBO delays analysis of latest health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s another possible delay to the Senate’s consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

The Congressional Budget Office had been scheduled to release an analysis Monday on the latest GOP bill, including estimated cost and scope of insurance coverage.

But the Senate Budget Committee on Sunday said the release had been postponed. The committee did not indicate an explanation or when the analysis was expected, saying it will provide further information and updates as appropriate.

The CBO’s announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was delaying a highly anticipated Senate vote this coming week on the bill, after Sen. John McCain’s disclosed that he had undergone surgery. Doctors had advised McCain to recover in Arizona this week.

