Baez Holds Peoria to 2 Hits in Road Trip Finale

PEORIA, Ill. – The TinCaps finished up a six-day road trip with a 2-1 loss in 12 innings to the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals) on Monday afternoon at Dozer Park.

Peoria (15-10, 45-49) won the game in the bottom of the 12th inning. With runners on first and third base and one out, Mick Fennell singled to score Juan Yepez to win the game, 2-1.

Fort Wayne (16-9, 42-53) scored first in the top of the fourth inning. With second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza on first base and one out, left fielder Jorge Oña doubled to the center-field wall. Ilarraza was caught in a rundown between third base and home plate, but he scored on a throw to second base that was made to try and get Oña out. The play resulted in a 1-0 Fort Wayne lead. Oña finished the day with all three of the TinCaps’ hits.

The Chiefs tied the game with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. Vince Jackson led off the inning with a home run to left field to knot the game up, 1-1.

TinCaps starting pitcher Michel Baez was stellar once again. After not allowing a run for 17 straight innings, Baez allowed his first run in a TinCaps uniform. That was the only run Baez allowed today in seven innings on the mound with eight strikeouts while allowing only two hits and one walk.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 19 vs. Clinton (7:05 p.m.)

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn