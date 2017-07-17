Aldi hiring for Auburn store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Grocer Aldi will hold a hiring event to fill positions at its new Auburn store.

Aldi’s job fair will be held Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Celebration Hall at 1346 S. Randolph St. in Garrett. Aldi will hire for store associates, shift managers and manager trainees, it said.

Candidates must be 18 years old or older to apply, with a high school diplomo or GED and available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Retail experience is preferred, and candidates must pass a drug screening and background check and must be able to lift 45 pounds.

Aldi’s store associates earn $12 per hour. Shift managers earn $12.00 per hour plus an additional $4.50 per hour premium when they perform manager duties. Manager trainee earn $54,900 per year (or $22.25 per hour at 45 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $82,000 to $90,000 per year as a store manager.