9 dead, 1 still missing in Arizona flash flood

Muddy floodwaters of the East Verde River flow under a bridge where one victim of the flash flood was found during a search and rescue operation by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday’s flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

 

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

Gila County Sheriff’s Detective David Hornung told The Associated Press that

A 13-year-old boy remains missing.

The search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered the bodies of five children and four adults.

They ranged in age from a 60-year-old woman to a 2-year-old girl.

Four people rescued Saturday were taken to the hospital.

