Suwinski and Greene Homer in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – The TinCaps’ five-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night at Dozer Park in a 4-3 loss to the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals).

After the first nine batters of the game were retired in order, Chiefs (14-9, 44-48) first baseman Ryan McCarvel opened the scoring with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the second against Mason Thompson (L).

McCarvel struck again with two outs in the third, belting a two-run double to left that made it 3-0. Peoria increased its lead to 4-0 with an unearned, two-out run in the fourth.

Midwest League All-Star Mike O’Reilly stymied the TinCaps (15-8, 41-52), allowing only one base runner through his first 4 2/3 innings. All of a sudden though in the top of the fifth, he walked designated hitter Marcus Greene Jr. on four pitches and then surrendered a two-run homer to right fielder Jack Suwinski. For Suwinski, it was his sixth home run of the season–his first since June 18–and that made it 4-2. The 18-year-old finished 3-for-4, recording a season-high for hits.

Greene got Fort Wayne within a run, 4-3, in the seventh as he clubbed a solo homer to left off O’Reilly.

But the Chiefs gave the ball to a pair of 25-year-olds (the average age in the Midwest League is 21) to hang on. Although the TinCaps put the tying run on in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, Max Almonte pitched a scoreless eighth and Eric Carter (S) closed it out in the ninth.

Will Headean, who grew up about 10 minutes away from Dozer Park, threw three scoreless innings of relief and struck out six–a high for him as a reliever. Blake Rogers also tossed a scoreless inning of relief to help keep the TinCaps within striking distance.

Next Game

Sunday, July 16 @ Peoria (3 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Ronald Bolaños

– Chiefs Probable Starter: RH Anthony Shew

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn